Ceredigion Cabinet members have backed wanting to host the Urdd Eisteddfod for its centenary year in 2029, with the cost set to be half a million pounds.
In a report put before Ceredigion County Council Cabinet members on 19 May, it has been proposed that the county hosts the Urdd Eisteddfod in 2029, 19 years after it last hosted the event.
The report said hosting the event in the county “would bring significant benefits to the county”, but pegged the total cost of holding the event at £500,000.
The Urdd commissioned analysis of the impact of the Urdd Eisteddfod in 2023 held in Carmarthenshire, “at which the economic value was calculated to be £16m, generating £8.5m within the host authority area.”
“For every £1 of income received by the Urdd, the Urdd Eisteddfod generated £6.96 of economic value,” the analysis found.
The council report said that the figures “provide quite a consistent picture of such national events to the local economy” and that “anything over a 6:1 return on public sector investment is deemed to be good.”
The host council is expected to make a financial contribution of £200,000 towards the hosting of the Eisteddfod.
On top of that figure, the report says, “an allocation of up to £300,000 would be required for the council’s presence on the Maes”, including a “stand to promote Ceredigion.”
“In addition, any associated fees such as road closures and temporary speed limits will be waived and a loss of income funded from the £300,000,” the report added.
“Therefore, a total of £500,000 will be required for hosting the Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2029.”
The council report added that: “The costs of hosting the Eisteddfod yr Urdd have increased significantly in recent years but so has the economic benefit to the area from hosting the Eisteddfod.
“The financial contribution from the relevant Local Authority is an investment in a festival that brings benefit back to the area.
“The contribution goes towards the Eisteddfod’s expenditure in terms of site and field, but also in terms of local investment and engagement with schools and community.”
Ceredigion has a long and proud history with the Urdd – it was established in 1922 by Sir Ifan ab Owen Edwards who was from Aberystwyth.
The Llangrannog Residential Centre was established in 1932 - the Urdd’s first centre - and for a number of years its headquarters was in Aberystwyth.
The report said: “Eisteddfod yr Urdd will be celebrating its centenary in 2029, and it has been proposed that Ceredigion holds the Eisteddfod.
“Ceredigion last hosted the Eisteddfod yr Urdd in 2010.
“Ceredigion has an exceptional record of competing at the Eisteddfod yr Urdd annually, last year ending the week second in the table.”
Cabinet members backed officer recommendations to “approve the commitment in principle to invite the Eisteddfod yr Urdd to be held in Ceredigion in May 2029” and also approved the potential £200,000 hosting contribution and £300,000 event budget.
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