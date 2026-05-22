Dolgellau Carnival will return next year following a fantastic turnout this year.
This year’s carnival took place on Saturday, 9 May, with fabulous floats and fancy dress flooding the town.
It was held in memory of Yvonne Owen, a local lady and mum of one Annabelle Roberts, of the carnival organisers.
Thanking people publicly for taking part this year, the organisers posted the following on Facebook: “What an absolutely amazing turnout for this year’s carnival!
“A huge thank you to everyone who came along and made the day so special from the incredible floats, fantastic fancy dress costumes, and beautifully decorated windows, to all the local businesses who supported us — you all helped make the carnival such a success.
“The effort, creativity, and community spirit on display were truly amazing, and we couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you.
“Thank you again for your support and for making Dolgellau Carnival such a memorable day for everyone involved.
Dolgellau South councillor, Lynda Morgan, praised the team behind this year’s event. She said: “It was a fantastic day with an amazing turnout; a memorable day for everyone.
“Special thanks must go to Annabelle Roberts, Penny Hughes and their team for organising this brilliant day. So nice to see the carnival back in Dolgellau for its third year now.
“Annabelle has organised the next carnival for 2027, on 8 May, so secretaries, please put that in your diaries.
“We are very proud of Annabelle, Penny and the team. Well done!”
Annabelle and Penny organise the carnival every year and have already started to plan next year’s event.
Details of the categories people can enter in next year’s carnival, which will take place on Saturday, 8 May, can be found on Dolgellau Carnival’s Facebook page.
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