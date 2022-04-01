Big plans for the return of Aberystwyth Show

Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show will return this June ( Kris Fry )

ABERYSTWYTH Show will return this June after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

Preparations are in full swing for the 2022 Aberystwyth Show which celebrates its 75th anniversary on Saturday the 11 June.

The Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show, traditionally held on the second Saturday in June on the Gelli Angharad fields, has been cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid pandemic and organisers have been using the time to plan new attractions for the 2022 Show.

Show Chairman, Emlyn Jones said: “Being one of the first shows of the season in West Wales, we wanted to plan a special anniversary show.

The crowd at Aberystwyth Show ( Kris Fry ) ( Kris Fry )

“Organising the show has been challenging, not least because of Covid and its long-term impact upon suppliers, sponsors and exhibitors.

“The committee has been working hard, concentrating its attentions on trying to attract businesses and exhibitors back to the show.

“What’s more, we are also offering free admission to children this year.”

Attractions such as Meirion Owen and the Quack Pack, axe throwing and live music by the likes of the Welsh Whisperer have been organised, along with the ever-popular vintage section.

“A popular aspect of the Show for the past few years is the evening entertainment and speed shearing.

This year, the committee is delighted to introduce Dafydd Iwan a’r Band as the headline act.

Organisers are keen to emphasise that there are activities and competitions for those that aren’t necessarily from a farming background.

Dafydd Iwan a’r Fand will headline the evening entertainment ( Colin Ewart/pitchsideimages. ) ( Colin Ewart/pitchsideimages. )

Photography, art and a dedicated section for children’s competitions can be found in the horticulture tent, along with the traditional garden produce and cooking sections.

“Across the showground, there will be demonstrations such as traditional hand shearing and how to prepare stock for the show.”

Another section which has grown in popularity is the Companion Canine Capers.

With the growing ownership of dogs during the Covid lockdowns, there are plenty of “have a go” competitions, such as fastest recall and obstacle course.

Entries are now open for the show.

Organisers are planning new attractions for this year’s show ( Kris Fry ) ( Kris Fry )

In the livestock sections £250 is on offer to the champion of each of the horse, dairy, beef and sheep sections.

Phillipa Hughes from Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic, star of BBC documentary Only Foals and Horses will be judging the supreme horse champion and over in the sheep section, Wales rugby international Wyn Jones and his wife will be judging the young handler – depending on international duty of course!

Further information can be found on the website www.sioeaberystwythshow.co.uk.