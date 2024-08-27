The organiser of Aberystwyth’s Big Tribute Festival took to the main stage on Sunday night to thank everyone working behind the scenes on the three-day event.
Steve Pickup spoke of his relief that “the 400 weather apps that said it was going to rain all weekend” were wrong, and thanked all the bands for their performances on both the main stage and in the beer tent.
He thanked the crowd for their enthusiasm and for making the acts feel loved and welcomed, and saved his final thanks for those working at the festival.
He said: “The people that make the festival happen are the crew. They are the absolute best, I love them to bits and I can’t thank them enough.”
Thousands of festivalgoers made their way to Lovesgrove near Aberystwyth on Friday, 23 August for the start of the popular three-day festival.
With a full line up of tribute acts and local artists, the live music started at 1.30pm on Friday with the Four Kicks, a tribute to Kings of Leon.
Rhiannon (Fleetwood Mac), The Jam'd (The Jam), the Ed Show Live (Ed Sheeran), Coda (Led Zeppelin) and Faux Fighters (Foo Fighters) complete the main stage line up for Friday.
Saturday saw tribute acts to Taylor Swift, Paloma Faith, Madonna, Muse and Annie Lennox take to the main stage.
Sunday saw tributes to Crowded House, Rhianna, Billy Joel, The Stereophonics, Madonna and one of the stand out performers from recent years, J'Adele, a tribute to Adele.
The other stage saw performances from Silverdoll, Mansel Davies, The Refreshers, The Boxing Club, Cover Revolution, So Sista!, Sgarmes, The Hicksters, The Hornettes, The Welfare and many more.
There was also a Little Rockers tent with live entertainment for youngsters throughout the three days.