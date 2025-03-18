An election will be held following Teigl ward councillor Linda Ann Jones’ decision to retire after nearly 40 years.
Four candidates will contest Teigl ward in the Ffestiniog area.
They are: Marc Lloyd Griffiths, Llan Ffestiniog, Annibynnol (Independent), Andrew Joyce, Gwynedd, Welsh Liberal Democrats, Geraint Parry, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Plaid Cymru, and Hedd Vaughan Thomas, Gwynedd, Welsh Conservatives.
The poll will take place on 10 April, between 7am and 10pm.
Gwynedd Council said: “The council wishes to express our thanks for her work over the years and to wish her well for the future.
“A notice of election has been published and four nominations have been received, with a by-election to be held on April 10, 2025.”