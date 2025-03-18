A multi-agency approach to tackling serious and organised crime in Bangor has been launched.
Renew Bangor will see a dedicated team of officers visibly patrol the high street and areas of reported concern, as well as engaging with local businesses about issues they face in the city.
Partners will work together to tackle key issues identified by the local community including drug supply, graffiti, anti-social behaviour, street drinking and sexual violence.
Area Superintendent Arwel Hughes said: “Bangor is a fantastic area that the community feel proud to live, work and visit.
“Feedback from residents has shown me that a more robust approach to prevent and tackle serious and organised crime will be welcomed to bring a positive change to the city.”