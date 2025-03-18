The streets of Tywyn were a hive of activity when more than 100 local children took part in a parade to celebrate St David Day.
The event was organised by Gwynedd Council’s Education Department and Menter Iaith Gwynedd.
Pupils from the new Language Centre and Year 7 pupils at Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn took part, along with children from the four primary schools in the area – Ysgol Pen y Bryn, Ysgol Craig y Deryn, Ysgol Dyffryn Dulas and Ysgol Pennal.
Pupils worked with Cwmni Fran Wen theatre company to prepare for the parade, making costumes and masks inspired by the Mabinogion and rehearsing dances.
On the day of the parade, the children also enjoyed a Welsh disco with DJ Emyr Gibson.
Cllr Dewi Jones, Cabinet Member for Education, joined the event.
He said: “Despite the wind and rain, we had a great day in Tywyn. It was great to see the children enjoying themselves and for them to celebrate their Welshness while taking part in the parade.
“I would like to thank Cwmni’r Fran Wen who have done a fantastic job with the children.
“I'm looking forward to see more events like this in all parts of Gwynedd in the future.”
Some of the children shared their thoughts about the day. Maisie from Ysgol Pen y Bryn said: “Today is important to get people to come together to celebrate St David's Day.”
Anni from Ysgol Craig y Deryn said: “Today is important because it will help more people to celebrate that they are Welsh and to enjoy themselves. I hope the parade happens again.”
Bayley from Ysgol Craig y Deryn said: “The highlight for me was going along Tywyn beach and get to do our dance.”
Grace from Ysgol Dyffryn Dulas added: “I've enjoyed making crafts and making new friends.”