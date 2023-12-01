A 28-year-old-man has been jailed for more than two years for domestic violence offences.
Shannon Tristan Evans of High Street, Blaenau Ffestiniog, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday, 30 November where he was sentenced to 25 months in prison having been found guilty of assault and intentional strangulation.
The incident took place on 30 September in Abererch, Pwllheli, and the victim said she thought she “was going to die”.
North Wales Police Lead for Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), Chief Superintendent Jason Devonport said on Thursday: “We welcome today’s sentence, which underlines our efforts to combat violence against women and girls and raise public trust to encourage victims to speak out against such violence.
“We recognise there is still more to do, and we are working hard to ensure robust action will be taken against anyone who commits offences of violence towards women and girls in North Wales.”