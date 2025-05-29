A farmer has filmed an attack that killed a lamb in a bid to raise awareness of the distress and devastation livestock worrying causes.
The incident happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, 23 April, when two dogs being walked along Dinas Dinlle beach, Penygroes ran into a nearby field and chased sheep.
A young lamb was seriously injured by the dogs and subsequently died.
The incident was recorded by a neighbouring farmer who was in the area at the time and alerted the owner of the sheep, Dafydd Jones.
The distressing footage shows two dogs with blood covered mouths mauling the lamb before running away from the farmer who tries to put them on a lead.
Rural Crime Team PCSO Rhys Evans said: “Responsible dog ownership is key in tackling these awful incidents, which are far too common.
“Livestock worrying is a crime, and can include dogs running after animals, as well as attacks.
“They are extremely distressing not only for the animals, but for their keepers too and the costs, both financially and emotionally are wholly unacceptable.
“It is important to ensure dogs are always kept on a lead and under control in the countryside - or if left at home alone, that the house or garden are secure.
“A dog’s owner is the only person who can prevent an attack from happening, and you may have to pay the ultimate price if you cannot control your animal.
“If your dog has escaped in a rural area, you should contact the police as early as possible so local farmers and landowners can be alerted.”
Speaking to the police, Mr Jones said: “The dogs fled from the beach and ran into the fields at Belan Las, and injured sheep.
“The matter has now been resolved, thanks to North Wales Police and Hedd Rhys from FUW.”
