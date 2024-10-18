Young footballers in Blaenau have received money from the North Wales Police.
On Tuesday, 8 October, PC Williams of Blaenau Ffestiniog presented a cheque of £250 to Clwb Pel Droed Ieuenctid Blaenau Ffestiniog at the Under 14s training session.
The money is from the Police and Communities Together (PACT) fund.
The money will be going towards new training equipment for them.
PACT was launched in 1998 to support community initiatives to improve the quality of life by reducing crime and fear of crime.