“The council we have today will not be affordable in the future”, a Powys finance chief has said, as the county council launches a consultation on setting next year’s budget.
Cllr David Thomas, Cabinet Member for Finance said: “The Council is facing severe financial pressures for 2024-25 and for the foreseeable future, pressures that will dominate the way we deliver services for many years to come.
“It is inevitable that these pressures will change the way we operate, the council we have today will not be affordable in the future.
“We must adapt if we are to survive and part of planning for the future is listening to the people of Powys.
“Powys is not alone facing a bleak financial future, local government throughout Wales is facing the same severe pressures.
“The Welsh Local Government Association has said authorities in Wales face a £411 million black hole in the next financial year.
“The stark message has been backed by an independent financial forecast from the Wales Fiscal Analysis, which predicts a gloomy outlook for public services across Wales for years to come.
“We must plan for the future and the budget engagement is just the first step in that process.
We are committed to full and frank discussion with the people of Powys and service users throughout this challenging time.”