Board meetings with a twist as remote Ceredigion beach gets full fibre connection

To connect the café Openreach engineers had to run fibre from the exchange around five kilometres away in Cardigan across fields and down narrow lanes. Working with Ceredigion County Council the company was able to agree early starts for their work in order to minimise disruption to visitors of the popular beauty spot. Meanwhile good relationships with local landowners and the National Trust, who manage the land around Mwnt, meant that engineers were able to complete the work in good time for start of the busy tourist season.