Boat gives wheelchair users access to lake

A FISHING boat for people with mobility issues has been launched on Trawsfynydd Lake.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, said he “was honoured to attend the launch of the new fishing boat”, and is pictured here with at the event, organised by Rhys Llywelyn on behalf of the Prysor Angling Association.

“Fishing is an incredibly popular past time, and the Trawsfynydd Lake attracts thousands of visitors to enjoy fishing on and around the lake,” he added.

“Sadly not everyone who wants to fish on the lake have been able to do that. However, the local angling club took it upon themselves to ensure that as many people as possible could enjoy what the lake has to offer and organised to buy a bespoke fishing boat suitable for people with mobility problems.

“This new boat will ensure everybody of all abilities can enjoy fishing on Trawsfynydd Lake, making it accessible for all. This is a positive step forward, and I congratulate Prysor Angling Association on going the extra mile in ensuring that there’s no barriers to the enjoyment of fishing on Llyn Trawsfynydd.”

Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Neighbourhood PCSO Team presented a cheque last month for £250 from PACT (Police and Community Trust) to the angling association to contribute towards the cost of the new disability boat.

Mr Llywelyn said the launch of Wheelyboat was “a very important day for Prysor Angling Association”.

He added: “We are very grateful to the Wheelyboat Trust, Natural Resources Wales, North Wales Police, Trawsfynydd Retirees Society and the Millennium Stadium Charitable Trust for helping us make this possible.

“The association also took the opportunity to give a financial gift to three local good causes, Ysgol Bro Hedd Wyn, Ysgol Edmwnd Prys and South Snowdonia Mountain Rescue.

“Entertainment was provided courtesy of the school pupils and refreshment was provided by Canolfan Prysor.

“Thanks to Malcolm and Beth Atherton for all their hard work.

“It was very fitting that Mitch Atherton was the first user of the boat on it’s maiden voyage.