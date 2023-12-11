CEREDIGION County Council has confirmed it has sold Bodlondeb care home in Penparcau to a housing association.
The 50-bed care home was closed by the county council in 2018 and was put on the market with priority being given to buyers who intnded to use the site for social care.
Five years on, Ceredigion County Council has confirmed on Monday morning that the board of Wales and West Housing has completed a sale agreement on the property, but do not say how much the building was sold for.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “We look forward to this building having a new lease of life.
"After exhausting all avenues to sell the former care home, it was agreed to sell the site on the open market.
"A sale has now been agreed with Tai Wales & West Housing, and we are pleased that the site will be brought back into use. This supports many of the Council’s corporate priorities including creating caring and healthy communities.”
Commenting on the development, Cllr Alun Williams, Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing, said: “We are very pleased to complete this sale to a respected housing association which will bring an important building back into use. The money from the sale will help us to improve our social care provision throughout the county, particularly at Hafan y Waun care home which has recently come into the council's possession, along with other care locations in the county.”
Cllr Carl Worrall, who has long fought for the future of Bodlondeb, said: “Now the sale of Bodlondeb has been completed I'm looking forward to working with Tai Wales & West and hope they will use the area for our older residents.”
Capital receipt from this sale will be used to invest in social care infrastructure in Ceredigion, including for improvements at Hafan y Waun.