A body has been found during the search operation for a canoeist reported missing in Ceredigion.
Dyfed-Powys police say a body was found at around 1am.
“His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time,” a police spokesperson said.
The canoeist was reported missing just before 7.40pm on Thursday, 6 June.
Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and specialist search and rescue teams searched the area and members of the public were advised to stay away.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: “At 7.42pm on Thursday, 6 June, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Haverfordwest, Carmarthen, Cardigan and Crymych Fire Stations were called to an incident at the River Teifi in Cardigan.
“Crews responded following reports of a missing canoeist in the river.
“This incident required a multi-agency response with Dyfed-Powys Police, the Coastguard and Ambulance Service also in attendance.
“Two MAWWFRS boats were deployed to the river to conduct a systematic search, with other crew members walking along the riverbank to assist with the search.
“Following a multi-agency meeting at 11.23pm, all MAWWFRS crews were withdrawn from the scene with one casualty still unaccounted for.
“Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that, sadly, a body was recovered from the water at around 1am on Friday, 7 June.”