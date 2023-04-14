A body has been found in the search for a woman who went missing while walking her dog in Snowdonia.
North Wales Police (NWP) have confirmed that the body of a woman has been found following a major search. A dog has been found alive, police said.
An NWP spokesperson said: "Police and colleagues from Mountain Rescue searching for missing Ausra Plungiene, from Prestatyn have sadly found the body of a woman.
"Mountain Rescue Team members made the discovery near to Yr Aryg in the Carneddau mountain range earlier this afternoon.
"I can confirm that a dog was found alive at the location.
“I would like to offer my thanks to all involved in the search for Ausra, in what have been extremely difficult weather conditions.
“Finally, I would appeal for Ausra’s family to be afforded some privacy during the coming days.
"We will not be commenting further, and no further updates will be issued."