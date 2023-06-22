The history of the last underground slate mine in Wales is revealed in a new book called Aberllefeni Slate Quarry.
This book is the culmination of 15 years of meticulous work by the author Jon Knowles.
Jon first visited Aberllefenni in 1984 on a walking holiday and stayed at the nearby Corris Youth Hostel. Since then Jon has explored all the accessible underground and surface of Aberllefenni Quarry.
The book records the history of the last fully operational slate mine in Wales, and has taken Jon hours of work to research and to record with such accuracy this very interesting and unique story.