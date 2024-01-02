This month Goldsmiths Press will publish a book connected to Bangor University, looking at the history of media studies through a feminist lens.
The Ghost Reader is edited by Elena D Hristova from Bangor University’s School of Arts, Culture and Language, Aimee-Marie Dorsten and Carol A Stabile
Contributors include Hadil Abuhmaid, Miche Dreiling, Diana Kamin, Marianne Kinkel, Tiffany Kinney, Elana H Levine, Gretchen Soderlund, Shelley Stamp, Laura Strait, Rafiza Varão and Malia Mulligan.
The Ghost Reader offers a fresh perspective on the intellectual history of the field of media studies, a broad scholarly field that encompasses the interdisciplinary and overlapping fields of media studies, cultural studies, and communication studies.
By recovering the work of the diverse group of women who laboured at the margins of media studies as it took shape during the formative years of communication research between the 1930s and the 1950s, and providing scholarly contexts for this work, The Ghost Reader shows that “intersectional considerations” were key modes of engagement for intellectuals, academics, and activists who happened to be women.
They did so decades before feminist perspectives were reintegrated into histories of the field.