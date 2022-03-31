Booze ban for Aberystwyth man who assaulted three officers
AN ABERYSTWYTH man who assaulted three police officers has been ordered to abstain from alcohol for 56 days as part of a community order.
Andrew Wright, of Room 5, 26 Cambrian Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 March.
The 51-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting Pc Havard, Pc Taylor and Pc Thomas during an incident in Llanon on 2 March.
Magistrates handed Wright a 12-month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work, along with 56 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring.
He was also ordered by magistrates to pay a total of £300 in compensation to the police officers invloved in the incident.
Wright must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.
