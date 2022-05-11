Borrow an iPad for free from your local library

People living, studying or working in Powys can borrow an iPad for four weeks from their local library ( Pixabay )

LIBRARIES in mid Wales are offering people the chance to borrow an iPad free of charge.

Powys residents can borrow an iPad for free from their local library, thanks to support from the Welsh Government Circular Economy Fund.

Devices are available to members of the Powys library service aged 18+ and must be booked in advance.

Anyone who lives, works or is studying in Powys can join the library for free.

The ‘internet ready’ iPads are available to borrow for four weeks at a time.

Each iPad holds a sim card with a mobile data allowance for anyone without a home Wi-Fi connection.

Nina Davies, Head of Housing and Community Development, said: “We are pleased to be helping residents get online, and improve their digital skills, by offering these loaned devices for free.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone needing to get online, whether for work or study or even to do some online shopping, to do so without the expense of buying their own equipment.

“For anyone who hasn’t used an iPad or mobile device before, our librarians are on hand to get you started and are available by phone or in person throughout your loan.”

Tilly Boscott, Digital Senior Library Assistant, said “Lack of digital access can lead to isolation and can be a barrier to accessing services and information. It feels amazing to be able to provide this technology to anyone who needs it, and to conquer the digital divide, one device at a time.”

To find out more, or to request an iPad, please contact your local library in person, call the Library Line on 01874 612394 or email [email protected].