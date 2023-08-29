DOG bans and restrictions on parts of Borth beach and seafront are set to be extended for three years.
Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet has been asked to approve an order to extend a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for a designated area of Borth beach for a further three years.
Introduce in 2017, the PSPO makes it an offence when a person in charge of a dog takes a dog onto, or permits the dog to enter or to remain on, any land to which the order applies, or fails to keep a dog on a lead.
Breaking the order can lead to a fine of up to £500.
Extended for three years in 2020, the PSPOs for Borth - which exclude dogs from the beach from 1 May to 30 September and require dogs to be on a lead on the promenade - expire in October.
Since the order was extended in 2020, 10 separate complaints from the public have been received regarding dogs on the beach in Borth.
“It is envisaged that if the PSPO was to lapse, it would only increase the number of complaints rather than reduce them,” a council report said.
A cabinet report said: “The authority has contacted Dyfed-Powys Police, Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner and Borth Community Council, all of whom have been asked their opinion as to whether the order is still effective and if there is a necessity to continue provision.
“None have objected to the PSPO being renewed for a further three years.”
The report added that “existing orders banning dogs on the beach has had a positive impact in reducing antisocial behaviour,” and that the “continuation of the PSPO will allow measures to be taken to address problems associated with dog-fouling on the beach.”
A decision is expected to be made by cabinet members on Tuesday, 5 September as the Cambrian News goes to press.