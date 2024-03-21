The guests of honour at the Borth Branch of the Royal British Legion meeting this week were Air Cadet members of 561 (Ardwyn, Aberystwyth and District) Squadron.
They gave a presentation on their work, their training as air cadets, and their community work at the meeting in the community hall.
Branch chairman Ray Quant MBE, thanked the cadets for attending and wished them well in their future careers.
The Aberystwyth Air Cadets are pictured with Ray Quant, and local and regional President, Mark Williams.