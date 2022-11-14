Borth excavators: Portalis project to host series of networking events

In their exhibition in Borth in September, they showcased evidence of human activity in the form of microliths, tiny tools, often used as the tips of arrows. Since then, the team has been busy in Llanllyr, Talsarn, and Borth and the Dyfi estuary. They’ve been performing what Professor Martin Bates, UWTSD tutor of Archaeology, History and Anthropology called ‘paleo environmental reconstruction and analysis’ which analyses the contents of the soil from different time periods.