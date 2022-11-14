Borth excavators: Portalis project to host series of networking events
The Portalis project, which extracted a set of 3,000 year old antlers, and brought the 6,000 year old footprints of a child, frozen in time – will this week host a range of community outreach events across West Wales and Ireland.
The first events on this side of the sea will take place in New Quay Memorial Hall on Tuesday, 15 November, followed by Tregaron Memorial Hall on 16 November, Tysul Hall on 17 November, Aberaeron Memorial Hall on 18 November, Cardigan Guild hall on 23 November and The Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth on 24 November.
The final event of this series will be held on 29 November, in the old hall on Lampeter campus at the university of Wales Trinity Saint David. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite, and each event will begin at 6:30pm.
Donal Nolan, the Network Development Lead for the project said: “The events will look to achieve a number of objectives, including the formation of a Cross Border Cultural Network that will be the focal point for future development projects between the Irish and Welsh regions. We hope to see more projects like Portalis, and build on the relationship it has laid down in these future projects.”
Nicola Sharman, the UWTSD projects officer added: “We hope these events will get local communities engaged with the Portalis project. We want them to build up sustainable networks that will remain after the project, which we hope will help bring tourism to both Wales and Ireland. We’re hoping to speak to people from the community, identify stakeholders and see what everyone feels their area could benefit from.”
In their exhibition in Borth in September, they showcased evidence of human activity in the form of microliths, tiny tools, often used as the tips of arrows. Since then, the team has been busy in Llanllyr, Talsarn, and Borth and the Dyfi estuary. They’ve been performing what Professor Martin Bates, UWTSD tutor of Archaeology, History and Anthropology called ‘paleo environmental reconstruction and analysis’ which analyses the contents of the soil from different time periods.
