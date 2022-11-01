Borth swimmers launch charity calendar to buy defibrillator

Sunday 13th November 2022 3:30 pm
Borth Calendar
The calendar is aiming to raise money for a defibrillator (BADASS )

A GROUP of swimmers in Borth have released a 2023 calendar in a bid to raise money for community defibrillator.

The Borth and District Amateur Sea Swimmers, who swim regularly through the year around Borth, have put together a Calendar Girls/Boys type calendar with all photos taken by the sea.

Group member Ruth Jennison said: “We are selling the calendars to raise money towards a defibrillator which will be sited outside the RNLI station Borth.

“There are several in Borth but none anywhere near there, where it would seem to be most needed.”

Y Lolfa has printed the calendars and a local graphic designer from Aberystwyth has helped with the design.

Sea swimmers Borth
Members of the amateur sea swimming group (BADASS )

The calendars are on sale for £8 at Nisa Borth and at the craft fayre, and are also available to be bought from group members.

