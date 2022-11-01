Borth swimmers launch charity calendar to buy defibrillator
A GROUP of swimmers in Borth have released a 2023 calendar in a bid to raise money for community defibrillator.
The Borth and District Amateur Sea Swimmers, who swim regularly through the year around Borth, have put together a Calendar Girls/Boys type calendar with all photos taken by the sea.
Group member Ruth Jennison said: “We are selling the calendars to raise money towards a defibrillator which will be sited outside the RNLI station Borth.
“There are several in Borth but none anywhere near there, where it would seem to be most needed.”
Y Lolfa has printed the calendars and a local graphic designer from Aberystwyth has helped with the design.
The calendars are on sale for £8 at Nisa Borth and at the craft fayre, and are also available to be bought from group members.
