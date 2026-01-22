On Tuesday, 27 January, Jackie Bat-Isha from Borth will join millions of others across the world in marking Holocaust Memorial Day 2026.
She will honour and remember her grandfather, Leib Nussbaum, who was among the millions murdered under Nazi persecution in Auschwitz concentration camp in occupied Poland. He was arrested with others in Vichy France whilst fleeing the Nazis from his home in Belgium.
Leib Nussbaum was taken to a holding camp in Drancy, Paris and from there, by cattle train, to Auschwitz on 9 September 1942. Documents list him as ‘gassed on arrival’.
The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is ‘Bridging Generations’, highlighting the role of the next generation in preserving the memory of the Holocaust and the other more recent genocides that are commemorated.
“We are growing more distant in time from the Holocaust and memories fade,” said Jackie.
“Bridging Generations underlines the importance of intergenerational dialogue. We need to listen and remember those who came before us and we need to share their stories with those who come after.
“At a time when we are seeing an increase in antisemitism across the world, it is even more important to remember and to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.”
A small exhibition created by Jackie in memory of her grandfather will be displayed at Borth Community Hub on Friday 30 January. A group of pupils from Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa will be among the visitors and will take part in a discussion as well as take part in an art activity. The Hub’s community café will be open from 11.30am until 1.30pm, and the exhibition event will be at 1.30pm.
To mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2026, Ceredigion County Council will illuminate Canolfan Alun R. Edwards (Aberystwyth Library) and Aberystwyth Bandstand on 27 January. The National Library will also be lit up.
