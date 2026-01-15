A five-piece folk quintet will perform at Borth’s Star of the Sea Borth on Friday, 23 January at 7.30pm.
Comprising Tamsin Elliott on accordion and harp (Solana, Tamsin Elliott and Tarek Elazhary), Beth Roberts, double bass and violin (Hands of the Heron), Maisie Brett, Hardinger, Lulu Austin on violin (Opa Rosa) and Isis Wolf-Light, clarinets (Opa Rosa), Hedera perform original and traditional tunes inspired by music from Europe and beyond, translated through a prism of experimental minimalism and contemporary classical influences.
Since launching in late 2022, they've performed in prestigious venues including King’s Place (London), The Lighthouse (Poole), Upfront Arts (Penrith) and Black Fen Folk Club (Cambridge), Bristol Folk Festival and Folk East Festival.
They perform original and traditional pieces inspired by music from England, Scotland, France, Bali, Georgia, Bulgaria, Ethiopia and beyond, translated through a prism of experimental minimalism and contemporary classical influences. Their eponymous debut album - due for release in February - is a collection of 12 original and traditional tunes that reflect their craft as composers, tune-interpreters and collaborative arrangers.
In 2020, the musicians met informally to play tunes around winter bonfires, limited to a small gathering due to ‘Rule of Six’ pandemic measures. They discovered a shared love of deep listening, slow playing and improvisation as they taught each other tunes from different traditions. Over time, the ensemble has evolved into something more structured, but still retains the intimacy and conviviality of its beginnings.
In 2022, their debut track ‘Waterwheel’ premiered on KLOF Magazine and they performed their first highly acclaimed gigs at Fire in the Mountain festival and The Greenbank, Bristol. In January 2024 they sold out most gigs on their debut UK tour.
This gig will be seated at tables. Tickets are limited so buy in advance to secure a seat! Tickets are available at https://www.staroftheseaborth.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.