Borth zoo will seek licence to keep big cats and reptiles
The owners of Borth Animalarium say they will soon reapply for a zoo licence which could see the return of primates, big cats and exotic reptiles.
Dean and Tracy Tweedy, who own and run the animal sanctuary, told the Cambrian News they hope to regain their licence from Ceredigion County Council by early next year.
The couple bought the Animalarium for £617,000 in 2017 when it was still being dubbed by national newspapers as ‘Britain’s worst zoo’ – and hoped to change its fortunes.
But it lost its zoo licence in July last year following a council inspection which resulted in the rehoming of its lions, primates and antelope.
In February last year the business – formerly known as Borth Wild Animal Kingdom – was wound up by courts over about £120,000 of unpaid debts.
This followed years of negative headlines in national newspapers after animals escaped and questions were raised about their welfare.
It was also featured last year in the ITV programme Britain’s Tiger Kings, presented by ex-EastEnders actor Ross Kemp. The title is a reference to Netflix’s hit 2020 documentary, Tiger King, which follows the criminal misdemeanours of eccentric US-based animal park owner Joe Exotic.
Mr Tweedy told the Cambrian News many of the Animalarium’s exotic animals would be reintroduced if it is granted a new licence.
The 12.5-acre facility is currently open to the public as a farm park, petting zoo and rescue centre. It is run by Ms Tweedy who has a master’s degree in zoo management and conservation. It has five staff members and a dozen volunteers.
But it has been fundraising to pay for works, including building new enclosures, which would cost about £20,000 so conditions are met before it reapplies
“A lot of the animals have only gone on loan to other collections so we’re hoping by the end of this year or early next year we’ll be ready to apply for a zoo licence again,” Mr Tweedy said.
“It’s a long process and it’s expensive as well. But we are definitely staying regardless.
“We’ve been running it as a farm park with horses, pigs, rabbits and goats – the animals that kids can get nice and close to and have interactions with. As lovely as the lions were, you couldn’t go and make a fuss of them.
“If we get the licence, the monkeys and the lemurs would come back as well as things like meerkats which are always popular.
“We aren’t going to rush to get big cats back. Just for those two lions I needed a five-person firearms team.
“We might have fishing cats and servals though.”
The Animalarium was first opened in the early 1980s.
“Every single animal that has come here has been brought in by a rescue centre or been given up by an exotic owner that can’t look after them anymore,” Mr Tweedy added.
“We try and put people off getting exotic pets. We aim to educate and explain the realities of caring for an animal like a primate – they aren’t toys.
“We don’t put animals in little cages, they have habitats that are designed to meet their needs – with as much room to explore as possible.”
In 2017, a highly endangered Eurasian lynx escaped from the premises and was shot dead by a council-ordered marksman when it was found at a nearby caravan site – despite posing almost no threat to humans. The decision prompted criticism from conservationists.
A second lynx died at the zoo due to a ‘handling error’ around the same time. Three antelopes also escaped in 2020.
National newspapers covered findings from a Freedom of Information request lodged by animal rights group Freedom for Animals in 2020.
Ceredigion council data showed one in five animals died within a year of being homed at the Animalarium (57 of its 305 animals perished in 2018).
The owners have always said deaths were due to old age and natural causes.
