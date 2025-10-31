Cae Piod will once again host a free fireworks display this Wednesday.
The annual Bow Street FC event draws large crowds from far and wide and will return from 6pm on Wednesday, 5 November.
The club said: "We’ve once again teamed up with M&D Illuminations to bring you a really exciting evening of fireworks, a traditional bonfire as well as some delicious food and drink (card payments accepted).
"We’ll be getting going as close to 6pm as possible - just as soon as everyone is safely through the gates.
"We really hope to see you there."
