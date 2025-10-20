A Bow Street man has appeared in court charged with attempted rape of a boy under the age of 13.
David Murrell, of 63 Tregerddan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.
The 40-year-old is charged with the attempted rape of a boy under the age of 13 in the Aberystwyth area between December 2019 and March 2020.
Murrell is also charged with two counts of inciting a boy under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity in the Aberystwyth area over the same dates.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Murrell is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 16 November.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.