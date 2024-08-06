A Bow Street man who will jump out of a plane tomorrow to raise money for Cyfeillion Bronglais Hospital League of Friends has hit his fundraising target - but would love to raise more money for this great cause.
Alex Neil’s tandem parachute jump will take place in Swansea on Sunday, 18 August.
Explaining why he has decided to take on this challenge, he said: “Like many people, I have been truly taken care of by Bronglais Hospital! So I'm going to return the favour by jumping out of an aeroplane 15,000ft in the air - with a parachute of course!
“The goal is to raise some money for a vital charity that supports Bronglais.
“I'm absolutely terrified but wanted to do something massively out of my comfort zone!
“I'm raising money for Bronglais League of Friends; a very important charity here in Aberystwyth.
“We are so lucky to have a local hospital right on our doorstep, and this charity do incredible work to support and upgrade the service they provide. I'm fully funding the Skydive myself, so every penny of donations will go straight to this amazing charity.
“Anything I raise would be amazing! I set the target at £500 and we’ve hit that, but don’t let that stop you! I’d love to raise as much as we can for Cyfeillion Bronglais Hospital League of Friends.”