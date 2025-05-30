A 10-year-old boy has learnt to read thanks to the help of people in the Dulas valley - including a locally written book about mischievous cats.
Idris was struggling with his reading skills due to dyslexia until he met a kind neighbour who offered to help.
Julie Hegarty, a retired teacher from Corris, offered to give him reading lessons - discovering that her students enjoyed a particular book published locally by a man in Ceinws.
Thanks to the help of Julie, ‘Living with Mugwumps’ by Ceinws piano teacher Chris Dendy became the second “proper” book Idris has ever read.
Elizabeth Summerfield, Idris’ mother, said: “Ms Julie (as Idris knows her) is an incredible woman...
“It means the world to us to have her helping Idris on his journey, I believe it is through her that he has found a love for literature and inspired him to be an independent reader.”
Discovering the success his book had had with Julie’s students, Chris invited them to tea and meet the cats behind the book - Boris and Pushkin.
Elizabeth said Chris signed their copy and gave them an audio-recording, adding: “Idris absolutely loved Chris’ book and I know it means the world to him being able to meet an author, and more importantly, meet the cats that inspired the story!”
The book features six illustrated tales of Chris’ cats, drawn by his own student Mathilda Crompton.
Self-published this February, the book raises funds for the charity Cats Protection where Chris found his two companions.
Chris said: “It was wonderful talking to Idris.
“The book seems to have reached people in all sorts of unexpected ways and the whole experience - the launch being filmed, the podcast, meeting people, posting copies all over UK, Australia, New Zealand - has been magical.”
Living with Mugwumps is available to purchase from Cambrian Vets in Machynlleth.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.