Glynllifon’s Oxford Sandy and Black pigs achieved success at the Royal Welsh Spring Festival 2025.
Glynllifon-bred gilt Sali took first place in her class, going on to be awarded Reserve Champion for the Traditional Pig Breeds, and Best of Breed.
The achievement means Sali (pedigree name Glynllifon Sybil 012) has qualified for the prestigious Champion of Champions competition at the Newbury Show in Berkshire in September.
Sali’s full brother placed third in his class, while her full sister finished fifth.
This follows success at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair back in December, when Glynllifon’s Oxford Sandy and Blacks won the Traditional Reserve Champion prize.
Staff and students have been raising the pigs for the past three-and-a-half years, under the guidance of Animal Studies lecturer Sian Thomas.
The breed was almost extinct as recently as 20 years ago, so it was another proud moment for Glynllifon’s Animal Care department to win more accolades.
Sian said: “It was a privilege to be able to show our lovely pigs again at the Royal Welsh Spring Festival.
“We’ve had our drove of Oxford Sandy and Black for a few years, and the students have really enjoyed working with them. They are lovely to work with, they have such an easy-going temperament.”
For much of the 20th century, Oxford Sandy and Black numbers were very low.
Sian added: “Bringing this breed back into the fold of British farming has been a long and difficult journey, so success in the Royal Welsh Winter Fair and now the Royal Welsh Spring Festival is all the sweeter. It’s such an honour for us as a college.”
Coleg Glynllifon’s Animal Studies and Veterinary Nursing department develops skills and knowledge in animal health and welfare, training, breeding, nutrition, grooming and business management. Find out more at gllm.ac.uk/courses/animal-studies-and-veterinary-nursing.
