With a five-strong ensemble of community performers supporting the action (including some familiar faces from Wardens pantos past and present, not least two generations of McNicholls Vales – Julie and daughter Jenna, the latter making her summer season debut aged six - and members of the Aberystwyth Silver Band swelling the ranks of actor-musicians as Tonfardre Colliery Band set its sights on the National Championship, this was a story that was universal in its themes and elemental in its execution. It is a story about elements after all – not just the carbon hauled up from below the town, but the elements of home, family, community and the transcendent power of music, and how these can give hope and support where none should rightly exist.