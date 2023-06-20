Cardigan RNLI volunteers have received bravery awards for their skill and courage rescuing capsized kayakers.
RNLI helm Mark Williams was presented with a Letter of Thanks from the RNLI’s chairman for his excellent seamanship, sound command and decision-making during the incident in August 2022.
For their collective efforts, courage and teamwork, Chairman Letters of Thanks were also awarded to RNLI volunteer crew members Louise Francis and Simon Mansfield. The presentation was made by Jo Partner, head of region for the RNLI in Wales.
The coastguard requested the launch of Cardigan RNLI lifeboat to assist the kayakers, who were reported as having capsized and attempting to scramble onto rocks for safety. Sea conditions were challenging throughout, with a westerly wind blowing 20 knots, at the upper limits of the D class lifeboat’s capabilities.
Conditions at the Witches’ Cauldron, Moylegrove, Pembrokeshire were unpredictable, rapidly changing, and presented a difficult environment in which to operate safely, particularly recovering casualties from the rocky shore.
Crew member Simon Mansfield entered the water, swam to the rock and conducted an initial casualty assessment. This assessment confirmed both casualties were well and did not need immediate medical assistance.
Crew member Louise Francis passed a throwline to the shore. With the assistance of Simon Mansfield, both casualties were then safely manoeuvred out to the lifeboat away from the rocks and recovered on board. Mark skilfully continually adjusted the lifeboat position in turbulent waters to ensure the safety of all involved and the vessel.
During the presentation, the entire team at Cardigan RNLI also received a second surprise accolade. The station was presented with an Excellence in Volunteering award in recognition of the entire team’s selflessness and dedication to saving lives at sea.
The station received a Certificate of Thanks from RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie to reflect the charity’s gratitude to the entire team at Cardigan for their collective efforts in saving lives at sea.
Stuart Wallace, RNLI lifesaving lead for Wales who made the Excellent in Volunteering presentation said: “I cannot think of a more deserving station to receive such an award.”