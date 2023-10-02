A broken down vehicles means some recycling collections in Gwynedd will not take place as planned.
Gwynedd Council has taken to social media to explain why some communities will not have their recycling removed from outside their homes.
A post on the council's Facebook page says: "Unfortunately due to a broken down vehicle narrow vehicle recycling collections in the areas of Harlech, Llanbedr, Cam Bychan and Cwm Nantcol will not be completed today, the crew will return as soon as possible to complete the work.
"We apologise for the inconvenience."