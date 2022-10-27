Breakfast club set up to support armed forces community
A BREAKFAST club is to be established in Aberystwyth to support the armed forces community in north Ceredigion.
The club is being set up by Woody’s Lodge, which is a communications and social hub for veterans, emergency services, reservists and their families.
The first Armed Forces Breakfast will be held on Saturday, 19 November at Aberystwyth Football Club on Park Avenue at 9.30am.
Cllr Paul Hinge, who is the Armed Forces Champion for Ceredigion County Council, said: “From this date onwards the breakfast club sessions will take place every first and third Saturday of the month until further notice and a warm welcome is extended.
“As an important support session, the Armed Forces community are encouraged to attend and we kindly ask that you share this information with your colleagues, networks and service users.”
The first breakfast session will be free of charge for all attendees and if further information is required regarding the content and format of these sessions please do not hesitate to contact Michael Leather, Activities Officer, Woody’s Lodge-West Wales on 01559 361328 or alternatively via email at [email protected]
For catering purposes it is also requested that forward notice of numbers is shared with Michael by Thursday, 17 November.
