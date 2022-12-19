Aberystwyth scientists have made important breakthroughs in efforts to develop a way to prevent weeds from poisoning livestock around the world.
In partnership with Northwest University in China, researchers have been investigating why certain weeds become poisonous when a specific fungus grows inside them.
Alternaria oxytropis is a fungus that lives inside locoweed plants and creates a toxin that can harm and kill livestock.
The research has been carried out in Wales and China.
The problem affects farmers in countries such as the United States and China, with governments and industry using herbicides to destroy the toxic weeds at a substantial environmental and economic cost.
Professor Luis Mur from Aberystwyth University said: “We are working to try to understand the symbiosis between these weeds and the fungus.
“By understanding the relationship, we can look to produce non-toxic strains. “Not only would this be good for the health of livestock and for farmers around the world, it would also reduce herbicide use.
“There are major environmental as well as economic and animal health benefits from cracking the code.”
Dr Wei He from Northwest University said: “Understanding the relationship between the plant and the fungus is very important to Chinese agriculture.
“Thanks to the collaborative research with Aberystwyth University, we have helped understand the mechanisms through which plant and fungus interact.
“We are confident our on-going collaboration will help deal with the detrimental effects of locoweeds to livestock.”