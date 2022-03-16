Bridge closed following discovery of ‘significant damage’

The damage to the Pont Sarn Glorian bridge ( Gwynedd Council )

A bridge has temporarily closed because of damage to its foundations.

Gwynedd Council is working to re-open Pont Sarn Glorian near Ceidio.

The bridge in Pen Llŷn is temporarily closed to vehicles and pedestrians because of the damage.

Dating back to the 18th century, the bridge connects the areas of Sarn Mellteyrn and Dinas with the A497 road.

“This significant damage was revealed during a recent inspection by Gwynedd Council engineers, as part of an additional scouring inspections,” a council spokesperson said.

“The inspection found damage caused by the effect of scouring under the foundations of the bridge where the flow of the river has affected the foundations over the years, as can occur on arch bridges of this type and age. It requires urgent attention.

“Council staff are working hard to re-open the road as soon as possible, but ensuring public safety is the priority. Rebuilding the foundations of the bridge may require more long-term work in the future, but the short-term goal is to re-open the road as soon as possible.