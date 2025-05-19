The owner of a luxury holiday barn conversion in Gwynedd says he is “actively contesting” an enforcement notice that could see the property returned to its original use.
Villagers have complained their lives are being ruined by “rowdy visitors playing loud music” and the “noisy” use of a hot tub.
Owner Karl Jones claims the accusations are “unfounded” and “fabricated” and some guests have shared their own “concerns” over people “trespassing” and “verbally harassing” them.
The Penisarwaun property saw a retrospective planning bid thrown out when it came before planning for the third time in December 2024.
But Mr Jones said he and his team had been “under the impression” that planning had been previously granted.
He said: “The council and their team visited the site multiple times, signed off on the work being done, they were fully aware of the build we were undertaking.
“We were always under the impression all work was approved, especially with ongoing support and sign offs from the council.
“I would like to stress that this represents our understanding of the situation.
“We were under the impression all necessary approvals had been obtained and we acted in good faith. We believed the process had been completed.”
He also claimed it was only after receiving complaints that the matter came back to planning.
The property was slapped with a planning enforcement notice in April, calling for the building to cease being used as a short-term holiday let, to revert back to ancillary use of the house, Plas Coch, and for windows to be removed.
Locals said they had been informed by the council that no appeal had been lodged, but Mr Jones denied this, saying there had been “a formal appeal”. The council also said no appeal was lodged.
Mr Jones said: “This was submitted over four weeks ago. The barn continues to be in use, as we have received no instruction to cease trading.”
He alleged complaints about the property had been “fabricated” and said they had evidence to “disprove” them.
He claimed there had also been “two troubling incidents” – involving mud thrown over a hedge. trespassing onto the property and verbal harassment of guests, reported to police on 30 April and 4 May, and there had been another incident reported to police, during construction work on the barn.
He added: “We are actively contesting the enforcement, confident that we have followed all guidance provided by our planning consultants prior to the development.
“As someone born, raised, and still proudly residing in Wales, my intention has always been to celebrate the beauty of this area and our country as a whole.
“It is incredibly disheartening to feel ostracised by the very community I belong to – simply because I sought to create a better future for my children in the wake of the financial challenges brought about by the pandemic.”
A council spokesperson said: “No appeal has been registered in relation to the planning application or the enforcement notice for Plas Coch, Penisarwaun.”
North Wales Police were approached for comment.