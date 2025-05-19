Carnival Dolgellau returned for a second year on Saturday, 10 May.
Joint organisers Annabelle Roberts and Penny Hughes are delighted with how the day went, and have already announced the date of next year’s event.
They said: “We are really happy with how the carnival went. It was a great success and all the Dolgellau community were, and still are, talking positively about the carnival and already planning for next year.
“The weather was fantastic. Everyone who participated in the floats and fancy dress on foot, etc., made a massive effort and that’s all we could have asked for.
“We had the fair ground, face painting, Dyfi Donkeys, a stilt walker, a balloon modelling artist, a burger van, bouncy castles, an ice cream van, the Express Indian cuisine van, Waffle and Graze, a few local stalls on offer and the vintage tractor club. Dolgellau fire service participated with their fire engine and also spark and fireman Sam mascots.
“A massive thank you to our locals who were marshalling and gave up their time to help us, and to local businesses for their kind donations.
“A massive thank you to Jamie Skelton electrical, Sam Lowe Plumbing, Gwyndaf Evans Garage, Royal Ship Hotel, Gwin Dylanwad, Rhodri Jones Fronalchan, Mo from Rhydymain, Mid wales medical services limited and also a massive thank you to Gwynedd Council and Dolgellau Town Council for their support and guidance.
“The stage was guided by our very own Alun Elidyr who added his own character into the day, ending it on a high.
“We are back on it organising next year’s carnival now, which will take place on 9 May 2026.