Cymhorthfa Repair Fair is coming to Machynlleth and they want your broken bikes, clothes, electrics and jewellery!
Head to Y Plas on Sunday 19 May to “both repair items and share skills and ideas”.
Sabrina and John Cantor behind the regular repair cafes at Taj Mahal Community Hub are hosting the fair, gathering repairers and repairee’s for fixing workshops and talks on composting, upcycling clothes, and corporate waste.
The couple wrote: “As a society, we seem slow to adapt to the realisation that our planet does not have limitless resources.
“These events are themed around repair and reuse and to encourage creative thinking before resorting to landfill. In a small way, we are trying to shift society towards self-reliance.“