Bro Dyfi Community Hospital wants your views on nature-based wellbeing strategies for the community- for the chance to win a woodland experience with a Dyfi Donkey.
From dementia-friendly gardens, fitness classes in green spaces and stress-busting sessions for staff, Bro Dyfi has partnered up with charity Coed Lleol/ Small Woods and Ecodyfi to find out how the centre can help keep our community healthier using the outdoors.
The community survey is based on findings from 2,000 UK adults that those who spend more time outside are happier, healthier, more energetic, and more productive.
What's more, 80 per cent of Welsh participants said that time in nature gave them a boost of happiness that lasted the whole day.
Zena Wilmot, Coed Lleol Project Coordinator said: “We’ve been providing green health activities in the valley for several years, and seen the massive benefits first hand.
"It’s exciting to now be working directly with the Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital to explore how we can create new opportunities. What will that look like?
"Maybe co-creating a dementia friendly garden at the hospital, getting active in our beautiful green spaces or stress busting sessions for staff? We’d like to encourage everybody to fill out the survey and have their say.”
Bro Dyfi Community Hospital and Coed Lleol are now calling for Dyfi Valley voices to find out what activities you'd like to see to keep your community healthy and in the green!
To take part fill in the online survey for the outdoor health study by Wednesday 31 January here - https://coedlleol.org.uk/we-need-your-view.
Paper surveys can also be found at Machynlleth GP Surgery, Machynlleth Library and Y Plas reception, or at a series of events across the Valley until the end of January.
All those who take part enter a prize draw to win a ‘Woodland experience with the Dyfi Donkeys’ for the winner and up to three other people.
This £50k 'feasibility study' was funded by Powys Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) and powered by Levelling Up aiming to help build “resilient, healthy and safe neighbourhoods”.
Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys and Chair of the Powys SPF Local Partnership Board said: " Our objectives under the Communities and Place theme are to strengthen our social fabric and foster a sense of local pride and belonging.
“This would ideally be achieved through investment in activities that improve physical, cultural and social ties and access to amenities, and in quality places that people want to live, work, play and learn in.”