Staff from the Hepatology Unit at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth climbed the Welsh Three Peaks and raised more than £2,500 for the service.
The team took on Cadair Idris, Snowdon and Pen Y Fan on 27 September last year, completing the challenge in just 23 hours.
They raised £2505.19.
Chloe Lewis, Alcohol Liason Nurse, said: “We are a team of five who are committed to delivering high quality, patient centered care for individuals with liver disease.
“We work collaboratively and combine different specialist knowledge, clinical expertise and compassionate support to manage a wide range of acute and chronic hepatology conditions.
“We aim to improve outcomes, promote liver health, and deliver safe, effective care.
“We are putting the funds towards purchasing educational models for our patients, to provide visual health education in clinics.
“This will enable a wider understanding of their liver disease diagnosis and staging.
“The funds have also gone towards our acute outreach clinics and our Liver Health Awareness Days, as well as the regular training we provide in primary and secondary care.
“The event went really well, we were all so pleased to have raised so much money for our team. It was definitely a difficult challenge. It was both physically and mentally demanding but immensely rewarding. It tested our endurance, teamwork and determination.
“We would like to thank absolutely everyone who donated and for everyone’s support.
“It really does mean so much.”
Paige Denyer, Fundraising Support Officer, said: “What a fantastic effort by the dedicated Hepatology team, you have all shown real commitment and determination in completing this demanding challenge.
“The generous charitable donations we receive do not replace NHS funding. Instead, they support additional items and activities outside core NHS expenditure.
“These small extras make a big difference, and we are so grateful for every donation we receive.”
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