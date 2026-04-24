The Aberystwyth community is to discuss the sponsorship of a Gazan mother and child this weekend over a community lunch.
Originating in Wales, groups have formed across the country and into England that aim to host Palestinian refugees through Community Sponsorship.
Aberystwyth will come together on Saturday 25 April to discuss the possibility of sponsoring a mother and child from Gaza over Levantine lunch from 12-5pm at Merched y Wawr.
Organiser Vicky Moller said: “We’ve been developing communities who would love to sponsor Palestinian families from Gaza who we know and have worked with over the years.
“We have very warm-hearted communities in Wales ready to provide for their needs, including housing, and one way or another, are determined to integrate them into our communities.
“In Aberystwyth, we’re meeting to explain the scheme, discuss concerns and objections should they arise, and build support.
“We find people are warm-hearted and supportive when they understand the family that’s coming and the way they’re going to be integrated.
“This isn’t immigration as usual; this is community-led, and this is what we want to see as the future.”
Communities for Palestinians have groups in Pembrokeshire, Wrexham, London, and now Ceredigion, hoping to bring over named families.
Community Sponsorship is a UK government scheme which allows local communities to directly provide support for vulnerable people fleeing conflict.
However Communities for Palestinians have lobbied the government to agree to allow them to support named individuals and families, as opposed to being allocated them.
It is hoped that the community group in Aberystwyth will be able to support a named mother and child whom members have previously supported in Gaza.
The drop-in meeting in Aberystwyth will feature a presentation, video and discussion over food, available from 2pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.