Hospice charity HAHAV has received funding from Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends.
The friends of the hospital say they are delighted to present a cheque for £2,500 on behalf of the League of Friends to HAHAV’s Dr Alan Axford towards the charity’s Home Support Service.
The Home Support Volunteer-led Service offers support to terminally ill people with a focus on reaching those in the last 12 months of life.
Their clients live with a range of conditions including cancer, heart failure, and progressive neurological diseases.
Volunteers undergo a robust safer recruitment process to ascertain suitability and ensure safeguarding.
Once selected and trained, they are carefully matched with clients considering geographical location, interests, language preferences, and other preferences of the client.
Volunteers provide holistic practical and emotional support, bespoke to the needs of the client on a weekly basis. This might include help with attending appointments or social outings, assistance with administration and light advocacy, picking up shopping or other essential items, or respite for carers.
Elinor Powell, chair of the League of friends said: “I’ve benefited from this service myself which was invaluable when my mother was severely ill.”