Cyfeilion Bronglais League of Friends (CBLF) have donated £2,000 to a boxing academy in Aberystwyth.
The money has allowed academy founders Jason Spencer and Jamie Ambler to pay for training and run the group.
Jamie is an ex-professional boxer and Jason, an ex-amateur boxer.
Jason said: “We know the benefits of boxing and how it can make you feel.
“We both have children and there’s a lack of after school/youth clubs. Some parents asked if I’d put something together in half-term. That spiralled from two-three kids to 20 so we set up a summer holiday camp.
“Now we’re growing the academy at the old post office building on Chalybeate Street into a club for adults down to 8’s, and an after school club for 4-8/9-year-olds.”
An October half-term boot camp for 4-8/9’s will be followed by an after-school club (Mondays and Thursdays, 4-8/9’s) of all genders, abilities and experience.
The amateur boxing club will hopefully open before Christmas (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) for 8+; all genders and abilities.
Jason added: “We would like to say a big thank you to CBLF. The money was used to get Jamie fully qualified as an amateur boxing coach. I’m paying for myself to do the same. The rest paid the wages to put the classes on.”
CBLF chair Elinor Powell said: “CBLF were very happy to be able to donate £2000 to Jay Jay's Boxing Academy. The money provided them with specialist children's coaching qualifications.
“They were then able to provide sessions throughout the summer to support the mental health and well-being of children of all abilities and learning needs.
“These children were able to take part in boxing classes that combined physical fitness with mental discipline, helping them to develop confidence, emotional control, and focus.
“The classes were a fun and engaging way for children to learn coping strategies and build resilience, providing them with tools to manage stress and challenges in their daily lives.”
Jason added: “We know how inclusive boxing can be and this gives people a chance to be in a room with others.
“We’d like to develop this in to a drop-in centre in the long run. You don’t have to train if you don’t want to, just drop in to see friends. We want this to be an inclusive place for everyone.”