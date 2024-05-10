AROUND 60 members of staff at Bronglais Hospital are to be relocated into Ceredigion County Council's under-used Canolfan Rheidol.
The large office space in Aberystwyth will become the new home for health staff whilst work is carried out on the Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit after the county council and Hywel Dda University Health Board came to an agreement.
Matthew Willis, General Manager at Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Bronglais Hospital said: “We are delighted to be able to extend our partnership arrangements with Ceredigion County Council to use space available at Canolfan Rheidol to provide accommodation for Health Board staff who are currently based at Bronglais Hospital, but whose roles are not reliant upon being at Bronglais.
“Modern, high quality office accommodation will be provided for staff moving to Canolfan Rheidol and the space released at Bronglais will enable space for staff moves on site that are required for the commencement of the building works for the Chemotherapy/Oncology Day Unit.
“Sixty desks have been commissioned and agile working arrangements are being established so that staff working in community settings will also be able to use the space provided.”
Ceredigion County Council has been approached for comment.