Concerns over the future of Bronglais Hospital’s stroke unit have been raised with the Health Secretary in the Senedd.
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George warned that families from Machynlleth or Llanidloes could face up to a nine-hour round trip if proposals to turn Bronglais Hospital’s stroke unit into a treat and transfer facility are approved next year by Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Health bosses are currently considering the results of a consultation into the proposals to move treatment to Llanelli or Haverfordwest, with a decision expected early next year.
The proposals galvanised the local community in objection, with hundreds turning up to meetings to protest the plans.
For many Mid Wales communities, the proposals would mean a four- to six-hour round trip by car to visit loved ones recovering from a stroke, and up to nine hours by public transport, according to the MS.
Mr George warned that such distances would undermine recovery by cutting patients off from vital family support, especially given poor transport links across Mid Wales. He also stressed the need for equitable access for rural communities.
He added: “Given the proven role of family support in the recovery of those suffering from a stroke, and poor transport links as well, do you find it acceptable that you could reach London from here in Cardiff quicker and with more ease than these family members would be able to visit a loved one?
Responding to questions in the Senedd, the Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, said: “What has been presented are not proposals, and that no decision has been taken.’’
Mr George has urged the Welsh Government to intervene and for Hywel Dda University Health Board to drop the relocation options entirely and commit to keeping stroke recovery services at Bronglais hospital, which serves vast areas of mid Wales.
Speaking after raising the issue Mr George said: “Moving stroke recovery services away from Bronglais hospital would isolate patients from their families and hinder recovery. These relocation options should be scrapped
“I found it rather peculiar that the Health Secretary asserted there are no proposals to relocate stroke services, instead describing the published options merely as a consultation. By definition, a proposal is a plan or suggestion put forward for consideration, which is precisely what the presented options represent.
“Furthermore, the Health Secretary implied that raising such questions could unnecessarily alarm the public. In reality, however, it is the options themselves that are generating considerable anxiety among people throughout our communities.
“People in Mid Wales deserve timely, practical access to stroke recovery services. Ministers must stop hiding behind semantics, and rule out removing services from Bronglais hospital, which is a vitally important hospital for our area.
“I am asking the Welsh Government and the health board to scrap the relocation proposals and prioritise and safeguard local access to stroke recovery in Mid Wales.”
Mr Miles added that he accepted the point made about ‘inconvenience of travel’ but delivering care on a regional basis ‘is the best way of ensuring outcomes for patients’
