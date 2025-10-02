Health chiefs say they are taking action to address pharmacy problems in the north Ceredigion area.
The move comes following the confirmation Jhoots Pharmacy on Penglais Hill in Aberystwyth does not have a pharmacist and is regularly closed.
This has led to long waits at other pharmacies across the town, with some people reporting queues to the door at the Morrisons supermarket last week.
One patient from the Llanrhystud area told the Cambrian News they were asked to travel to Borth pharmacy to pick up a repeat prescription.
Other patients have reported having to wait up to five days to pick up a prescription as other pharmacies struggle to meet the extra demand being put on them.
Responding to concerns over the pressures being put on other local pharmacies, a Hywel Dda University Health Board spokesperson said: “We are aware that Jhoots are currently without a pharmacist in their Aberystwyth Pharmacy and we are taking the relevant contractual action in line with The National Health Service (Pharmaceutical Services) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
“The Regulations direct the Health Board to have a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment in place which also sets out the actions to be taken where there is a gap in service identified.”
Jhoots has six pharmacies across Wales and 153 across the UK and has come under fierce criticism in recent weeks, with reports of long-delayed wages for staff, inadequate stock and unexplained closures.
MP Sadik Al Hassan has called for the chain to be shut down, saying the situation was "shocking", with patients left struggling to get prescriptions as Jhoots branches were regularly and unexpectedly closed, or open with low stock.
It has also been reported that staff were told that failure to turn up to work would be ‘gross misconduct’ despite not being paid.
