Students from Poland’s world-renowned Lodz Film School are making a documentary about Gwynedd’s Penrhos Polish Village.
The students spent two weeks at Penrhos, filming for a documentary about the historic site, hich started life as an RAF base, became home to Polish soldiers, airmen, naval personnel and civilians after the Second World War, and has since become a significant part of the UK’s Polish community.
The 90 residences and communal spaces, acquired by North Wales social housing provider ClwydAlyn in 2020, are currently an independent living facility for elderly residents.
Much-needed investment in the buildings and infrastructure at the site will see new homes and community assets built.
As news of the redevelopment spread internationally, students Michał Krzywicki, Jerzy Poniatowski, Kuba Brylski, and Dorian Telniuk travelled to Penrhos to capture the changes. They were fascinated by the location.
Kuba said: “We were very surprised. We did not expect such a place. We had never seen a retirement home like this before, and it is a pity that there are no similar ones modelled after Penrhos in Poland!”
The students’ motivation for this project is their personal connection to the Polish military. Michał’s grandfather was an anti-communist partisan, while Kuba’s grandfather fought in the Warsaw Uprising and is president of a Polish Veterans’ Association.
Michal said: “We felt a place like Penrhos, with its residents, deserves to be remembered for how it looked and functioned over the years, what it looks like now, and the history of its inhabitants, whose lives, especially in their earlier years at the site, were filled with hardships, worries, and longing for their homeland.”
Kuba said he felt welcomed by Penrhos residents, describing them as, “incredibly warm, friendly, and kind people.”
“It was pure joy to spend nearly two weeks with them.
“The most interesting aspect of this village is the diverse history of how its residents came to be there. Whether from Wales, England, Poland, or Ukraine, they all ended up here in unexpected, sometimes almost magical ways.
“The stories of how they arrived, often spanning many years, teach generations about the sacrifice and courage they showed, while also filling them with hope and positive energy. Together, they created a wonderful community surrounded by buildings reminiscent of beautiful Polish manor estates.”
The students spent time with residents, talking to them about their heritages and lives and gathering footage.
The documentary will provide a timely reminder of the individuals who have resided there over the years and their exceptional narratives.
Craig Sparrow, ClwydAlyn Executive Director of Development, said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing the finished documentary about Penrhos.
“There are so many personal stories and unique perspectives from residents who have lived at Penrhos.
“The thoughtful creation of this film is an incredibly fitting way to honour them.”
Michał added: “We hope that this wonderful place will continue to exist for many, many years in a new form that still refers to its best times, and that the residents will be as satisfied with their lives here as they have been so far.”
